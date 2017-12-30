The full list of New Years Honours 2018 recipients.

New Years Honours 2018: Southern recipients

Prominent Kiwis now knights and dames

THE ORDER OF NEW ZEALAND

ONZ

Cassia Joy Coles (Joy Cowley), DCNZM, OBE, Featherston, services to New Zealand.

THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Dames Companion

DNZM

Rangimarie Naida Glavish, ONZM, JP, Auckland, services to Maori and community.

Annette Faye King, Wellington, services as member of Parliament.

Denise Ann L’Estrange-Corbet, MNZM, Auckland, services to fashion and community.

Georgina Manunui te Heuheu, QSO, Auckland, services to State and Maori.

Knights Companion

KNZM

Herbert John Te Kauru Clarke, CNZM, Lower Hutt, services to Maori and heritage preservation.

Douglas John White, QC, Wellington, services to judiciary.

Bryan George Williams, CNZM, MBE, Auckland, services to rugby.

Companions

CNZM

Dr Michael Edward Rainton Bassett, QSO, JP, Auckland, services as a historian. William Norman Birnie, Auckland, services to governance, arts and sport.Dr Garth Alan Carnaby, MNZM, Lincoln, services to science and governance.

Peter Francis Dunne, Wellington, services as member of Parliament.

Dr Bess Manying Ip, ONZM, Auckland, services to Chinese community and education.Dr William Blair Rhodes Rolleston, St Andrews, services to farming industry.

Frances Valintine, Auckland, services to education and technology sector.

Graeme Paul Wheeler, Lower Hutt, services to State.

Officers

ONZM

Neil Frank Bateup, Huntly, services to agriculture and the community.Donald James Best, Wellington, services to music.

Colin Maungapohatu Bidois, Tauranga, services to Maori.

Richard Boast, Wellington, services to law and Maori.

Rachel Jane Brown, Auckland, services to sustainable business development.Rhana Jean Devenport, Auckland, services to arts governance.

Jeremy Jane Drummond, Auckland, services to early childhood education.Detective Inspector Thomas John Fitzgerald, Australia, services to New Zealand Police and community.

Frederick John Graham, Waiuku, services to Maori art.

John Norman Harrison, Lyttelton, services to music and theatre.

Dr Andrew Alexander Hill, Auckland, services to endoluminal vascular repair.

Dr Andrew Hugh Holden, Auckland, services to endoluminal vascular repair.

Robin Michael Newton Hood, Auckland, services to springboard and platform diving.

Robert Jan Jager, New Plymouth, services to business and health and safety.

Archdeacon William Tutepuaki Kaua, JP, Wellington, services to Maori, education and the State.

Russell Kemp, Kaiwaka, services to Maori.

Nicola Legat, Auckland, services to publishing industry.Dr James Malcolm Macpherson, Alexandra, services to local government and community.

Wetini Swainson Mitai-Ngatai, Rotorua, services to Maori performing arts.

Prof Edwin Arthur Mitchell, Auckland, services to children’s health.

Julia Morison, Christchurch, services to visual arts.

Penelope Jane Mudford, Wellington, services to arbitration and primary industries sector.

Helen Mary Pollock, Auckland, services to art, particularly sculpture.

Margarita Anna Robertson, Dunedin, services to fashion industry.

Helen Alison Robinson, services to business, particularly technology sector.

William Edward Speedy, Auckland, services to philanthropy and watersports.

Peter John Turnbull, Whangarei, services to aviation.

Sharon Wilson-Davis, Auckland, services to community.Helene Wong, Auckland, services to arts and Chinese community.

Members

MNZM

Barry Charles Atkinson, Gisborne, services to philanthropy and the community.

Bryce Robert Barnett, New Plymouth, services to governance and philanthropy.

Dr Judy Blakey, Auckland, services to seniors.Calven Dennis Bonney, Auckland, services to trucking industry and motorsport.

Elise Ruth Bradley, Canada, services to music.

Prof Barbara Brookes, Dunedin, services to historical research and women.Heather Marie Brunsdon, Napier, services to dance.

Sonia Claire Chambers, Auckland, services to people with disabilities.

Nicholas John Cooper Chapman, Wairoa, services to education and conservation.Dugald Stuart Collie, Invercargill, services to agriculture and education.

Allan David Cook, Marton, services to river and drainage engineering.

Vernon John Dark, Kaiwaka, services to business and education.

Prof Sally Davenport, Wellington, services to science.

Elizabeth Anne Dawson, Wellington, services to sports governance.

Melanie Jane Donne, Whanganui, services to training disability assistance dogs.

Jennifer Ellis, New Plymouth, services to education.

Suzanne Louise Ellison, Waikouaiti, services to Maori, the arts and governance.

Virginia Mary Goldblatt, Palmerston North, services to arbitration and mediation.

John Leslie Gow, Auckland, services to art.

Dr John Clive Guthrie, Dunedin, services to education and sport.

Denis Louis Hartley, Ohope Beach, services to aviation and rescue services.Dr Palatasa Havea, Palmerston North, services to Pacific community and dairy industry.

Associate Prof Michael John Hilton, Dunedin, services to conservation.

Noel Harold Selwyn Hyde, Rotorua, services to wildlife conservation and research taxidermy.

Dr John Stephen Kay, Auckland, services to New Zealand Defence Force.

Nita Carol Knight, Nelson, services to business and community.

Gary Keith Langsford, Auckland, services to art.

Dr Renee Wen-Wei Liang, Auckland, services to arts.John Leslie Mace, Auckland, services to swimming. Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Dunedin, services to Maori and health.

Paul McArdle, Havelock North, services to cycling and community.

Maxine Huirangi Grace Moana-Tuwhangai, Ngaruawahia, services to governance and Maori.

Emeritus Prof Roger Ian Moltzen, Hamilton, services to education.

Cameron Cooper Moore, Christchurch, services to manufacturing industry and community.

Dr Camille Elizabeth Anne Nakhid, Auckland, services to ethnic communities and education.

Dr Suitafa Deborah Ryan Nicholson (Debbie Ryan), Wellington, services to Pacific community and health.

Hare Paniora, Auckland, services to Maori and education.Neville Douglas Peat, Dunedin, services to conservation.Bruce Picot, Nelson, services to business.

Paul Ferrier Pritchett, Lyttelton, services to yachting and community.

Lisa Marie Reihana, Auckland, services to art.

Sarah Mihiroa Reo, Havelock North, services to Maori and education.

Prof Kabini Fa’ari Sanga, Wellington, services to education and Pacific community.

Fr Barry Scannell, Wellington, services to community and heritage preservation.

Lloyd Owen Scott, Wellington, services to broadcasting, theatre and television.

Philip James Sherry, JP, Papamoa, services to local government and broadcasting.Nigel Dean Skelt, Invercargill, services to badminton.

Senior Constable Russell Hadden Smith, Blenheim, services to New Zealand Police and youth.

Fiona Angeline Southorn, One Tree Point, services to sport, particularly cycling.

Susan Marie Stanaway, Auckland, services to philanthropy and community.

Mark James Stewart, Darfield, services to community and sport.Dr David Collins Tipene-Leach, Napier, services to Maori and health.

Petrina Marie Togi-Sa’ena, Auckland, services to Pacific music.

Maureen Vida Truman, Greymouth, services to education.

Pania Tyson-Nathan, Porirua, services to Maori and business.

Graeme Richard Wallis, Christchurch, services to music.Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, JP, Papakura, services to Maori, the arts and education.

Honorary members

MNZM

Valeti Finau, Auckland, services to education and Pacific community.Noriyuki Inoue, Japan, services to New Zealand-Japan relations.Charles Enoka Kiata, Waitakere, services to Pacific community.Dr Rudolf Hendrik Kleinpaste, Christchurch, services to entomology, conservation and entertainment.Alan Patrick McCarthy, Ireland, services to New Zealand-Ireland relations.

QUEEN’S SERVICE ORDER

QSO

Kerry James Borrows, Hawera, services as member of Parliament.Michael Joseph Brown, Lower Hutt, services to governance.

David Richard Cunliffe, Auckland, services as member of Parliament.

Jane Louise Drumm, Auckland, services to victims of domestic violence.Robert John Fowler, Auckland, services to community.

Raewyn Christine Fox, Porirua, services to family budgeting services and community.

Sir Christopher Edward Wollaston MacKenzie Geidt, The Lord Geidt, GCVO, KCB, OBE, UK, services as Private Secretary to Queen of New Zealand.David Smol, Wellington, services to State.

William Lindsay Tisch, JP, Matamata, services as member of Parliament.

Evelyn Marion Weir, Hamilton, services to seniors and the community.

QUEEN’S SERVICE MEDAL

QSM

Foumana Alene-Tumataiki, Auckland, services to Niue community and education.

Ian Rodney Anderson, JP, Luggate, services to Fire and Emergency NZ and community.

Shona Evelyn Andrell, Christchurch, services to stroke community.Ray Raman Annamalai, JP, Auckland, services to community and Tamil culture.

Ian Hector Argyle, Palmerston North, services to outdoor recreation and conservation.

Anne Elizabeth Ellen Darby Barnett, Christchurch, services to health education.

Aidan Bennett, Auckland, services to community.

Raewyn Teresa Bhana, JP, Drury, services to community.

Diane Margaret Brown, Ngaruawahia, services to community and sport.

Carrol Eileen Browne, Fox Glacier, services to community.

John Alban Bull, Coromandel, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.Donald Harvey Cameron, Christchurch, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Daniel Christopher Clinton Corry, Leeston, services to community.

Philip John Craigie, Dunedin, services to music.

Ian Morrice Dick, JP, Napier, services to community and local government.

Frances Ina Diver, Alexandra, services to community.

Elizabeth Medwin Eastman, Parapara, services to arts and community.

Rev Matiu Nohokau Eru, Hastings, services to Maori and education.

Neil Murray Falconer, JP, Rangiora, services to community and broadcasting.

Roderick George Farrow, Whakatane, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and forestry industry.

Kathleen Patricia Fletcher, Waipukurau, services to music, science education, and community.

Lynnette Flowers, Hamilton, services to community.

Bruce Arrol Gordon, Ngatea, services to local government and community.

Lesley Elizabeth Gordon, OStJ, Ngatea, services to community.

Parshotam Govind, Auckland, services to Indian community.

Leslie John Graham, Masterton, services to brass bands.

Kathleen Isobel Greenwood, Wellsford, services to community.

Alfred Warwick Grimmer, Dunedin, services as a charity auctioneer and to community.

Dr Jean Morag Hardy, Auckland, services to paediatrics and community.

Joan Colwyn Howse, Whangarei, services to women and community.

Melissa Genevieve Compton Jebson, Darfield, services to agriculture and community.

Michael John Mason Keefe, JP, Rotorua, services to community.

Graham Arthur Keep, Oamaru, services to Scouting and community.

Myra Larcombe, Opua, services to swimming.

Brian Robert Le Prou, Opunake, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Lorraine Melville Logan, Christchurch, services to music.

Filipo Lui, Lower Hutt, services to Tokelauan community.Thelma Margaret Luxton, Waitara, services to community and cricket.

Daniel Walmar Lyders, Outram, services to conservation and forestry.

Hinekakaho Averill Manuel-Kohn, Wairoa, services to community and Maori.

Margaret Ann Miles, JP, Auckland, services to local government and the community.

Margaret Emily Morrish, Lincoln, services to heritage preservation.

Hardie Gary Murdoch, Dargaville, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community.

James William Nicholas, Blenheim, services to sport and the community.Diane Patricia Nutsford, Timaru, services to people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Inga Nu’u, JP Auckland, services to community.

Teresea Olsen, Lower Hutt, services to Maori and health.

Sepal Channa Ranasinghe, Wellington, services to Sri Lankan community.

Philip Ian Smith, Tongariro National Park, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community.

Arthur James Snedden, Waiuku, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Patricia Mary Stafford-Bush, JP, Auckland, services to community.

Julie Patricia Syme, Kaikoura, services to community.

Ross Murray Thorby, Auckland, services to community.

Mii Hinarere I Te Poerava Tupangaia, JP, Lower Hutt, services to Cook Islands community.

Alan George Turner, Tauranga, services to game of bridge.

Jillian Marie Walker, Rotorua, services to art and children.

Cynthia Ruth Ward, Hamilton, services to nursing and children’s health.

Rev Rereamanu Patana Wihapi, Te Puke, services to Maori.

Richard Francis Williams, Lower Hutt, services to State.

Lyndsay Stanton Wright, Greytown, services to swimming.

HONORARY QUEEN’S SERVICE MEDAL

Sereana Comeke Phillipps, Masterton, services to Fijian community.

NZ DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION

Services to NZ Defence Force

DSD

Squadron Leader Rhys Lloyd Evans, services to NZ Defence Force.