New Zealand First says it will seek to immediately abolish the Waitangi Tribunal following the election.

Announcing the policy on Saturday afternoon, the party claimed the tribunal had become a "make-work organisation" that was "hearing any and all claims that in a former time would've been dismissed on application as being inappropriate".

"Many claims before the tribunal are directly contesting the right of a mandated parliament to pass laws," the party said in its policy announcement.

The party would table legislation within the first 100 days after the election to replace the tribunal with a Treaty of Waitangi Completion Commission.

"The new Commission will have the purpose of finalising all claims prior to 2008, after which time its work will be finished," the party said.

"We will put an end to activists using the Tribunal and taxpayers' money as a platform to interfere with the direction and legislation of Parliament.

"We will also ensure that all relevant policy issues pertaining to the implementation of existing Treaty of Waitangi settlements are addressed by a strengthened Ministry of Māori Development."