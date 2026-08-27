The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's aware of the death of a New Zealander in Bangladesh.

It comes after a New Zealand teenager, Albert, was reported missing from a boat that capsized near an estuary off Cox's Bazar on the country's southeastern coast.

A spokesperson for MFAT said the New Zealand Embassy in Colombo (accredited to Bangladesh) is in contact with local authorites and will provide consular assistance to the family.

"No further information will be provided due to privacy considerations."

AFP reported that 16-year-old Albert was on the boat with three other Kiwis when it overturned in rough waters on Tuesday morning (local time).

The others on the boat were rescued by local fisherman.

AFP reported that local media said the four were from the same family but officials were unable to confirm that information immediately.