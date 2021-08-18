Newborn at recycling plant was baby girl

Police have determined that a newborn found dead at a recycling plant in Auckland was a baby girl, and hope DNA testing will help to locate her mother.

The infant was "brought in" to an Onehunga recycling plant on Monday evening, police said, while staff were present.

A post-mortem examination today confirmed the baby girl was born at full term. The ethnicity of the baby is still unclear.

Police said they have "further concerns" for the welfare and health of the child's mother.

Despite public pleas for her or anyone who may know her to contact police, she still has not been found.

"We have received very limited information and it has not led us to finding the baby's mum," said Detective Scott Beard.

Police have found a bag and clothing that are of interest after scouring CCTV footage. Photos of these are expected to be released tomorrow.

"We must find the mother of this child and make sure she is okay. It may be that she requires medical treatment and without it, there could be serious consequences," said Beard.

Police will be carrying out DNA testing in the hope it leads to the baby's mother, or someone who might know who she is.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them by calling 105 and quoting the file number 210816/2825, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.