Newshub signs off final 6pm bulletin

Newshub staff pose for a final photo ahead of tonight's final 6pm bulletin. Photo: RNZ

Tonight's final 6pm Newshub bulletin has signalled the end of three decades of news.

After 34 years of bringing the news to the nation, owners Warner Brothers Discovery announced in April it would axe news gathering and shows, at the cost of almost 300 jobs.

Instead, it did a deal with Stuff to provide a one-hour bulletin each weekday and a 30-minute one on weekends.

Newshub journalists, camera operators and producers had been working right to the very end, wrapping up stories for the final bulletin.

The last AM show aired this morning, with presenters Melissa Chan-Green and Lloyd Burr making emotional farewells, telling viewers "we are still in this together".

Staff have been coming in and out of the Newshub offices this afternoon, carrying flowers and camera equipment.

Some employees told RNZ the emotions of ending the shows had been a 'rollercoaster'.

Shortly before 5pm, all staff gathered outside the studio for a photo. The crowd erupted in applause and cheering, with Paddy Gower proclaiming: "and one more thing - that was f***ing Newshub".

Newshub political editor Jenna Lynch told RNZ the Newshub "family" was looking after each other today.

"Everyone is doing the Newshub thing and just wrapping around each other, and caring for each other, which is really special.

"The family vibe that has been in there since I've been here is still there and will continue."

Lynch said Newshub staff had been reflecting on all the stories that made change.

Working for Newshub had been an honour and the greatest job she had done, she added.