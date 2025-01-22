No change to abortion laws: Health Minister

Health Minister Simeon Brown. File photo: RNZ

Newly-appointed Health Minister Simeon Brown says abortion rights and access to services won't change under his watch.

Brown's opposition to abortion has been on the public record for years, having led a pro-life group at university and voted against law reform in 2020.

Both he and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have been quick to snub suggestions Brown's promotion to the health portfolio at the weekend could change abortion rights or access.

"Every politician has views but what I'm saying is my personal views have been on the public record but we're not changing the legislation," Brown told reporters in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.

"That's very clear. The prime minister's said that, I'm saying that. It's the government's position we're not changing that legislation."

Luxon, who is also opposed to abortion, categorically ruled out changes to abortion laws when he came into politics.

He reiterated that position on Wednesday, saying abortion rights groups had nothing to worry about.

"All I can say, what I've said for the last year or so, is that there will be absolutely no change to our abortion laws."

Pushed on the possibility of tweaks to the access or services or funding, the prime minister said this would not happen.

"We've said very clearly that there will be no change to what the current settings are around abortion."

Brown apologised in 2022 after liking a social media post made by another National MP celebrating the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.

While he has long described himself as pro-life, Brown has said he is happy with the National caucus' position on abortion.