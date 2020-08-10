No new Covid cases, 101 days without virus in community

There are no new Covid-19 cases today, the Ministry of Health says.

It has been 101 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source, it said.

Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases in managed isolation facilities.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,219.

There is no-one currently requiring hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,125 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 496,606. There were 1,134 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.

Testing

The number of tests yesterday was encouraging for a Sunday, the Ministry said.

"We’ve now passed 100 days without community transmission, but testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there’s no undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We need everyone to play their part in that.

"While Covid-19 continues around the world, New Zealand cannot be complacent.

"Our response to Covid-19 works on the basis that we should be prepared for a case of community transmission, and that that could happen at any time.

"We have prepared for this eventuality by, among other things, scaling up our capacity in testing and contact tracing, and every New Zealander needs to be prepared for the virus to re-emerge."

Tracing contacts of cases of Covid-19 as quickly as possible would help stop the virus from spreading in our communities.

"We can’t afford for people to wait until there is a case of community transmissi"on to start using the app – we need to quickly be able to isolate any contacts of a future case in our community before the virus spreads out of control.

That means now is the time to download and start using the NZ Covid Tracer app, if you haven't already downloaded it, it said.