'No plans to occupy Parliament' at protest: Hannah Tamaki

Streets are closed in Wellington ahead of the protest. Photo: RNZ

Protesters will descend on Wellington today and roads are closed in preparation so that police can ensure Wellingtonians don’t see a repeat of the 23-day long occupation of the central city in 2022.

A large protest spearheaded by Brian Tamaki’s Freedoms and Rights Coalition is planned for 10am with convoys heading from the Far North and from the South Island.

The “Abandon Agenda 2030″ Protest is scheduled to kick off later today with members of the Freedoms and Rights Coalition making their way across the country from Bluff and Cape Reinga.

Meanwhile police are preparing by closing roads, having tow trucks on standby, and bringing in a special team of 88 public order policing officers from around the country.

There are also bollards set up at the gates of Parliament.

Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings said he expected there to be at least 120 to 130 police in Wellington during the day.

He said it was difficult at this stage to get a clear number of how many protesters were coming, but police were planning for a large number.

Leader of Vision NZ Hannah Tamaki, the wife of Brian Tamaki, said she expects “maybe a few hundred” people to turn up and protest this morning.

Speaking to Sean Plunket on The Platform, Tamaki said the protest would be peaceful and she had no plans of occupying Parliament.

“I want to sleep in a warm bed tonight thank you very much.”

Leader of Vision NZ Hannah Tamaki. Photo: NZ Herald

Questioned on what the protest was about, Tamaki said that people “want change”.

“We want change, we’re fed up – not everyone because there’s a lot of woke people."

Jennings said police had been planning for the protest for several weeks and were well-placed to respond to a number and range of scenarios.

“For those coming to march and protest at Parliament, we respect people’s right to demonstrate peacefully in support of their cause, but we are prepared to take enforcement action if it stops being peaceful.

“We will have a very low tolerance for any structures being set up on the grounds, and we do have the ability to mobilise additional staff quickly if required. Tow trucks will be on standby in the city.”

He also asked the public to be their eyes and ears, particularly on Lambton Quay, during the march.

“We will likely want to see any video footage of unlawful activity, and people can report this through 105. But we are also asking that people don’t intervene or compromise their own safety.”

Jennings also said he had a message for protesters.

“Welcome to Wellington. Please park your car legally. Enjoy your walk to Parliament through our city. Enjoy your [time] on Parliament grounds. Have your say, have your voices heard. Leave Parliament and have a safe journey home.”

Who is protesting?

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition led by Destiny Church founder and political hopeful Brian Tamaki is a “people’s movement” which formed in 2021 in opposition to the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

The group participated in the 2022 occupation of Parliament which ended in a fiery clash with police as they were forcibly removed.

The group has held several other protests since, including a “People’s Court” on Parliament grounds in August 2022.

With Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, the group has pivoted to opposing “reckless” Government spending, standing up for religious rights and resisting what it says is Government intervention in family life.

There are still sections on the FRC website which reference “never-ending lockdowns” and Covid management.

The Drive 4 Change event will be travelling north on State Highway 1 from Timaru to Christchurch over the weekend, and through to Wellington on Thursday as part of participants’ drive all the way to Auckland.

A spokesperson said the protest is not one of the groups heading to Parliament and will be bypassing Wellington city.

What are they protesting?

However, Thursday’s protest is not to do with Covid-19 but rather the United Nations.

The name of the protest “Abandon Agenda 2023″ is a reference to the national conference Agenda 2030, which looks at New Zealand’s progress on the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals. One of the keynote speakers for the conference is former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The goals are not written into legislation, but are voluntarily reported by the countries which have signed up. They include things like ending poverty, promoting peace and ensuring people are leading healthy lives.

The conference was scheduled at Parliament for Thursday but has now been moved online as a result of safety concerns due to the protest.