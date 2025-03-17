No, Trade Me isn't offering you $2000 a day

One of the scam messages. Photo: Supplied

Trade Me is warning people to be wary of scam texts claiming to offer high-paying jobs via the company.

A series of recruitment scam messages have been circulating, often from people claiming to represent Trade Me Jobs.

They said that they are looking for part-time assistants to do online work for an hour a day, to be paid anywhere from $488 to $2378 per day.

Recipients are told all they need is a phone or computer for the salary-plus-commission job, and can also expect maternity leave and statutory holidays - but applicants need to be at least 25 years old.

Head of Trade Me Jobs Nicole Williams said she was aware of the messages.

"We're also aware of similar messages impersonating recruiters from other companies," Williams said.

"The majority of these messages are received via iMessage. We continue to liaise with our scam response partners to take any steps available to protect Kiwi from scam messages falsely representing the Trade Me Jobs brand."

She said Trade Me members had been warned to be wary of the scam and anyone who received the messages should report and delete them.

"For anyone who has responded to the sender with personal information it's best to report the incident to CERTNZ and use Own Your Online resources to determine how to respond. Alternatively, seek advice from Police on the best course of action."

Scammers operating in this way are generally trying to access people's personal information, for the purposes of identity theft, or will ask "applicants" to pay to proceed with the work allegedly on offer.

Recruitment firm Robert Walters warned late last year that there had been an increase recruitment scams, and said scammers could also be posing as its consultants on social media or job boards.

"Be wary of promises of quick, easy money or high returns with minimal effort. Genuine job offers require commitment and effort," it said.