Christchurch police to search red zone for missing woman

The last confirmed sighting of Rowena Walker was on August 14, when she was captured on CCTV at a Bassett St business with an associate. Photo: Supplied

Police will be searching the Christchurch red zone for signs of a 39-year-old missing woman who was last seen about eight months ago.

Rowena Walker.

Rowena Walker was reported missing by her mother on October 22 last year but was last seen on CCTV footage on Bassett St in Burwood on August 14

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said police have identified an area of interest in the ongoing search for her.

Carolan said police and Walker's family remain "desperate to locate her". Earlier this month, police said there were "grave concerns" for her welfare and they were considering the possibility she may have been the victim of foul play.

In a statement on Monday, Carolan said the investigation has led officers to believe Walker may have been near the residential red zone around the time she went missing.

Police have previously said Walker has not been in contact with her children since she went missing and in the lead up to her 40th birthday her family said they were desperately worried about her safety.

"We believe Rowena went missing from Christchurch, as we have found no evidence she left the city prior to her disappearance," Carolan said.

"The day before, she told family she was living in Christchurch with a friend, indicating an intention to settle here.

"This week, Police Search and Rescue, alongside Specialist Search teams, will be conducting land, water, and aerial searches in and around the red zone.

"Members of the public may see an increased presence while we are searching the area, including the use of a drone."

If you have information that can assist in locating Rowena, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, referencing file number 251022/9026. Photo: Supplied

Carolan appealed to members of the public in the red zone area to provide any information they may have that could help to locate Walker.

"Police would like to thank those members of the public who have provided information so far that has assisted in our search for Rowena.

"If you are yet to speak with us, please get in touch."

If you have information that can help locate Walker, report it at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, and use file number 251022/9026.

-Allied Media