Police name victim of fatal Canterbury crash

A 30-year-old man killed in a crash on Main South Rd in the Selwyn district last week has been named.

Keelan Breeze McCann, 30, died in the crash on State Highway 1 near Burnham shortly before 7.30am on April 14.

Another person who was seriously injured in the crash remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent three crews to the scene and freed two people trapped in the vehicles.

State Highway 1 was closed for about four hours following the crash.

Police thanked members of the public who stopped and rendered assistance to those involved in the crash.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, two operations managers, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter.

-Allied Media