NZ diplomat victim of armed robbery in Paris

The robbery took place in Paris' 7th arrondissement where the famous Eiffel Tower is located. Photo: Getty Images

A New Zealand diplomat was reportedly tied up and hit in the face with the butt of a pistol during an armed robbery in Paris.

The city's prosecutor's office confirmed the diplomat was the victim of the robbery on Thursday evening, the New York Times reported.

The assailants reportedly fled in a vehicle with stolen licence plates and Parisian authorities did not say whether they had identified a suspect in the case.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to RNZ there had been "a security incident involving a New Zealand Embassy staff member in Paris".

"The embassy is supporting the staff member involved and is cooperating with French authorities."

The diplomat was not named, and the statement did not describe their condition, saying only that the victim had been taken to a hospital for treatment, the Times reported.

MFAT said it would not comment further "out of respect for our staff member's privacy".

The robbery took place in Paris' affluent 7th arrondissement.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation was ongoing.