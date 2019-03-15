NZ mosque shooting suspect Australian: Aust PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Getty Images/ File photo

An Australian-born citizen has been taken into New Zealand police custody over the Christchurch mosque shootings, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

Mr Morrison met with Australian security agency officials on Friday in the wake of the shooting which has claimed multiple lives.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody I have been advised is an Australian-born citizen," he told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"Obviously that element of the investigation Australian authorities are involved in.