NZ Navy ship runs aground off Samoa

Smoke rises from the HMNZS Manawanui, which ran aground in Samoa. Photo: Profile Boats / supplied

Everyone aboard a New Zealand Defence Force ship which ran aground off the Samoan island of Upolu has been rescued.

HMNZS Manawanui, the navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, regularly conducts tasks across the Pacific.

Marinetraffic.com's ship tracker showed the vessel was 'aground' near the village of Siumu, on the southern side of Upolu, at 10.45pm Saturday.

The HMNZS Manawanui, aground in Samoa. Photo: Profile Boats / supplied

Maritime component commander Commodore Shane Arndell said the grounding occurred while conducting a reef survey.

The 75 crew and passengers were at first evacuated onto life rafts, before being taken ashore by rescuers.

"They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels," Arndell said.

Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority staff rescue crew of the HMNZS Manawanui after it ran aground in Samoa. Photo: Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

"The New Zealand Defence Force worked closely with Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) which coordinated rescue efforts. Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing crew and passengers. A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was also deployed."

Photographs uploaded by the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority showed crew being carried into ambulances and life rafts being hauled ashore. People appeared generally to be in good spirits.

HMNZS Manawanui departed Auckland's Devonport naval base for the Pacific on 29 September.

Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority staff rescue crew of the HMNZS Manawanui after it ran aground in Samoa. Photo: Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

According to the Defence Force website, the ship has a core crew of 39. It has been in service since November 2019 and has a top speed of 14 knots (26km/h).

In November 2023, it was used in a seven-week operation to conduct underwater surveys and help to dispose of submerged World War II bombs in Niue, Fiji and Vanuatu.

"Some of our crew hail from Pacific nations and so for them our deployments to the Pacific are a way for them to give something back to their communities," Commanding Officer Yvonne Gray said at the time.