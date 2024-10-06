NZ Navy ship runs aground off Samoa

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Everyone aboard a New Zealand Defence Force ship which ran aground off the Samoan island of Upolu has been rescued.
HMNZS Manawanui, the navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, regularly conducts tasks across the Pacific.
Marinetraffic.com's ship tracker showed the vessel was 'aground' near the village of Siumu, on the southern side of Upolu, at 10.45pm Saturday.
The 75 crew and passengers were at first evacuated onto life rafts, before being taken ashore by rescuers.
"They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels," Arndell said.
Photographs uploaded by the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority showed crew being carried into ambulances and life rafts being hauled ashore. People appeared generally to be in good spirits.
HMNZS Manawanui departed Auckland's Devonport naval base for the Pacific on 29 September.
In November 2023, it was used in a seven-week operation to conduct underwater surveys and help to dispose of submerged World War II bombs in Niue, Fiji and Vanuatu.
"Some of our crew hail from Pacific nations and so for them our deployments to the Pacific are a way for them to give something back to their communities," Commanding Officer Yvonne Gray said at the time.