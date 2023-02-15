NZ rocked by 6.1 magnitude quake

Both islands have been shaken by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake tonight. Photo: Geonet

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have been shaken by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake centred near Wellington tonight.

The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking.

GeoNet says the quake took place at 7.38pm around 50km northwest of Paraparaumu at a depth of 48km. It classed the shaking as strong.

By 8pm, more than 60,000 people in both the North and South Islands reported feeling the quake, including in Auckland and Christchurch. One resident of the Garden City described it as a rolling sensation as opposed to “jolty”.

Newstalk ZB’s chief political reporter Aaron Dahmen, in Wellington, said he felt “a big bump, and then the whole house shook aggressively for about 30 seconds, before swaying. A steady rumble followed for some time.”

ZB’s Nick James, also in the capital, said it “shook all the items in my flat quite badly — swayed my apartment building from side to side for a good 30 seconds”.

Taranaki’s Ilona Hanne said her house was shaking and rolling for quite a while.

One Wellingtonian told the New Zealand Herald the rumble was strong enough for her son take action and dive under their desk.

Another from Christchurch said they “felt it strong”, thinking it must have been nearby before being told it struck north of Wellington.

It comes after a “moderate” 4.4 magnitude earthquake shuddered Gisborne residents amid the onslaught of Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday night.