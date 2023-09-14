NZDF investigating alleged animal abuse at Burnham

The Burnham Military Camp, near Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

A soldier is under investigation for alleged animal abuse, including dumping a mistreated dog in a recycling bin.

The Defence Force (NZDF) has confirmed two dogs have been surrendered to the SPCA after they were found in poor condition at the Burnham Military Camp, near Christchurch.

The SPCA confirmed the animals were alive and receiving good care.

Over the course of more than a week, Checkpoint has been quizzing the NZDF about what happened. It has refused to be interviewed.

The alleged abuser was an army private. The NZDF has not said whether they were still working, but said they were being supported.

It refused to give specific details about the alleged animal abuse, including a claim from a Checkpoint source that one dog had its mouth taped shut.

Initially the NZDF only provided information about one animal, saying it did not sustain any serious or long-term injury. It eventually revealed there were two dogs which were allegedly mistreated, one found in the rubbish.

Camp duty staff were alerted to the incident amid concerns for the individual involved, it said.

The dogs were not service animals.

The police were notified, but they referred the case to the SPCA, the NZDF said.

The SPCA told Checkpoint it was called in on 25 June, carried out an investigation and passed information on to the Military Police on 11 August. It did not want to be interviewed either, saying it was a Defence Force issue.

A disciplinary process was ongoing but charges had not been laid yet, the NZDF said.

Link between mistreatment of animals and violence against people

Sociology professor Nik Taylor has researched the link between the mistreatment of animals and other forms of violence. She told Checkpoint the situation was "very concerning".

The incident brought up questions around the mental health and wellbeing of the perpetrator, she said. She was also concerned for members of the perpetrator's family.

"Even if they're not victims of some form of physical abuse themselves, them witnessing the abuse can bring levels of trauma for them."

Taylor said there was "a lot" of evidence gathered globally over the last 40 years that showed a link between violence towards animals and violence towards humans.

In the US, there was a cross-reporting model where domestic violence agencies flagged violence with animal abuse workers, and vice-versa. She said this "indicates how seriously we should be taking this".

Taylor said animal abuse was not taken seriously enough in New Zealand.

"We need some kind of training and education for those involved in prosecuting animal abuse so that they realise how important it is to take it seriously."