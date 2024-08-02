NZME calls staff meeting after AI editorial revealed

The editorial in the Weekend Herald on 20 July 2024. Photo: Weekend Herald / NZME

NZME newsroom staff have been called to a meeting next week to discuss the use of artificial intelligence.

The media publisher has come under fire for admitting it used AI to create editorials that ran in the Weekend Herald and other publications, with a media commentator saying it "can only damage trust".

RNZ's Mediawatch revealed late on Wednesday that NZME had used AI to write the editorial "Who the All Blacks should pick to play at centre" that ran first in the Weekend Herald on July 20 and another piece about MMA professional Israel Adesanya.

NZME's standards don't mandate disclosure, but do say stories should be attributed to "the author and/or the creator/provider of the material" in accordance with the company's Code of Ethics.

NZME editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness said any piece of content that uses AI is reviewed, edited and has journalistic oversight.

However, more journalistic rigour would have been beneficial in this particular case, he said.

In an email to newsroom staff on Thursday, Kirkness said he was keen to hold a meeting to discuss its use of AI now and in the future.

"As always, trust and credibility are vitally important to us and will be part of the discussion.

"Next week's session will be an opportunity for us to talk further about our use of AI and the standards we need to maintain as we use it."

RNZ understands the meeting will be held on Wednesday.