One critical after serious crash

One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash near Ashburton.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 5:40pm on Longbeach Road, near Winslow Willoughby Road, police said.
One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute, police said in a statement.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delay