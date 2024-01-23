One critical after serious crash

One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash near Ashburton.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 5:40pm on Longbeach Road, near Winslow Willoughby Road, police said.

One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delay