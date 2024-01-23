Tuesday, 23 January 2024

One critical after serious crash

    One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash near Ashburton.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported around 5:40pm on Longbeach Road, near Winslow Willoughby Road, police said.

    One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter is enroute, police said in a statement.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delay

     