One critically hurt after head-on crash with fleeing motorist

A person has been critically injured by someone fleeing police south of Auckland on Saturday.

Traffic cameras spotted a stolen car travelling on Dominion Road just before 1.30 this afternoon, according to police.

The driver fled at high speed and on the wrong side of the road after police approached.

He was tracked by the Eagle helicopter travelling on the Southern motorway out of Auckland, at one point avoiding road spikes set by police.

As he tried avoiding a second set of spikes near Pōkeno, the driver swerved into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Both the driver and the other motorist suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital.