One dead after crash in Christchurch

Police at the scene in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Daniel Alvey

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei this afternoon.

In an initial statement police said emergency services were called to "a serious crash" on Buchanans Rd, about 1.40pm.

They said it appeared there had been serious injuries.

In an update late this afternoon they confirmed one person had died at the scene.

They said the road remained closed to allow the serious crash unit to investigate.

Motorists were advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

- APL