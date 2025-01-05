One dead in crash near Auckland

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash in Karaka, south of Auckland yesterday.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Walters and Blackbridge Rds at 8.50pm.

A car had hit a bank.

"One of the occupants sadly could not be revived by first responders and died at the scene, while the other was transported to hospital in a serious condition," police said this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the crash was under investigation.

Thirteen people died on New Zealand roads during the recent holiday period, which officially ran from 4pm, Tuesday, December 24 until 6am Friday, January 3.

Last year's provisional road toll was 291, the lowest in a decade.