One dead, one critical after Levin crash

A person has died after a two-car crash in Levin, in the North Island, this morning.

Police were called to the crash on Arapaepae Rd, which is part of State Highway 57, just before 6.30am.

A spokesperson said one person had now died and two others had been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition.

The road remained closed and motorists were being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

An investigation was now under way.

Arapaepae Rd is currently undergoing safety improvements.

It comes hours after several people died in a crash in Invercargill, marking a horror start to the holiday weekend.