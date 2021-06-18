One dead in workplace incident in Bay of Plenty

A person has died following a workplace incident in Paengaroa in Bay of Plenty this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash involving an ATV (all terrain vehicle) and a motorbike on Maungarangi Rd just before 8am.

A person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

A WorkSafe media spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of the incident.

Inquiries were being made to determine the next steps, she said.