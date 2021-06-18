One dead in workplace incident in Bay of Plenty

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died following a workplace incident in Paengaroa in Bay of Plenty this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to a crash involving an ATV (all terrain vehicle) and a motorbike on Maungarangi Rd just before 8am.
A person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.
A WorkSafe media spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of the incident.
Inquiries were being made to determine the next steps, she said.