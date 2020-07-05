Sunday, 5 July 2020

One killed, three injured in Cheviot crash

    1. News
    2. National

    One person has died and three others were injured in a crash on State Highway 1, north of Cheviot this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted about 2:10pm that two vehicles had gone off the road between Factory and Levin Rds, on the Pranassus Rd section of SH1.

    A St John spokesperson told Stuff two of the injured were flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious and moderate injuries. 

    The other injured patient was driven to hospital with moderate injuries. 

    One person died at the scene.  

    Police investigations are ongoing and they ask that motorists avoid the area if possible. 

     

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter