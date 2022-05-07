One seriously injured in plane and glider crash

A glider pilot had a lucky escape after tow plane crashed on take-off. Photo: Supplied

A glider pilot had "only just" enough height to circle the airfield and land safely after the plane towing them crashed on take-off, Feilding Aerodrome president Bruce Brownlie said.

The pilot of a Piper Pawnee plane was seriously injured when the plane crashed into trees across the road from the airport - roughly 20m from the aerodrome - and has been flown by rescue helicopter to hospital, Brownlie said.

Police confirmed the pilot is understood to be seriously injured.

Brownlie understood the pilot - like the glider pilot - was a longtime and experienced member of the Wanganui-Manawatu Gliding Club. He understood the Piper pilot had suffered serious head injuries.

Firefighters had to help with his removal from the plane after the 2.05pm crash.

But the glider pilot escaped uninjured after managing to release his glider from the tow plane and return to the airfield.

"He had sufficient height to circle and land, but only just ... he's in shock."

Brownlie was not at the aerodrome when the incident occurred, but arrived soon after.

The aircraft involved in the incident had crashed into trees, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said soon after the crash.

"We're extricating the pilot."

The plane was also leaking fuel, he said.

Six appliances and two support vehicles from the Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe and Feilding volunteer brigades had been sent to the scene.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been contacted, a police spokeswoman said.

Taonui Rd was also closed, with traffic management in place, and motorists should avoid the area.