Patient charged over hospital assault

A 23-year-old man faces a charge of attempted strangulation.
Health NZ Counties Manukau acting director of operations Dana Ralph-Smith said they were supporting the staff member, who received hospital treatment.
They were working closely with hospital security, and providing additional security and support for staff, Ralph-Smith said.
"The health and safety of our staff is a priority," she said.
The incident comes just days after a gun was fired at Middlemore Hospital's car park.
The assault was unrelated to that shooting on Saturday night, Ralph-Smith said.
Police have made no arrests in that case, but have also confirmed the events were not connected.