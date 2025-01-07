Patient charged over hospital assault

Photo: LDR / Jarred Williamson

Health New Zealand has confirmed a staff member at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital was assaulted by a patient.

A 23-year-old man faces a charge of attempted strangulation.

Health NZ Counties Manukau acting director of operations Dana Ralph-Smith said they were supporting the staff member, who received hospital treatment.

They were working closely with hospital security, and providing additional security and support for staff, Ralph-Smith said.

"The health and safety of our staff is a priority," she said.

The incident comes just days after a gun was fired at Middlemore Hospital's car park.

The assault was unrelated to that shooting on Saturday night, Ralph-Smith said.

Police have made no arrests in that case, but have also confirmed the events were not connected.