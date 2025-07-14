Person dies as concrete mixer flips into house

A person is dead after a concrete mixer flipped into a house in Auckland's Remuera. Photo: RNZ

A person is dead after a concrete mixer flipped into a house in Auckland's Remuera.

Police say they are investigating a workplace death after emergency services were called to Rangitoto Avenue, in Remuera, Auckland, just after 9am today.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two appliances were sent to assist ambulance officers.

WorkSafe has also been advised.

More to come...