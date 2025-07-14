Monday, 14 July 2025

Updated 1.45 pm

Person dies as concrete mixer flips into house

    1. News
    2. National

    A person is dead after a concrete mixer flipped into a house in Auckland's Remuera. Photo: RNZ
    A person is dead after a concrete mixer flipped into a house in Auckland's Remuera. Photo: RNZ
    A person is dead after a concrete mixer flipped into a house in Auckland's Remuera.

    Police say they are investigating a workplace death after emergency services were called to Rangitoto Avenue, in Remuera, Auckland, just after 9am today.

    Police say they are investigating a workplace death after emergency services were called to Rangitoto Avenue just after 9am on Monday.

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two appliances were sent to assist ambulance officers.

    WorkSafe has also been advised.

    More to come...

    RNZ