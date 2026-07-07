Person rescued from floodwaters as wild weather moves north

Wet weather in Kaikoura, where a red heavy rain warning is in effect. Photo: RNZ

With bad weather continuing to affect the top of the South Island, drivers are being warned of the potential for travel disruptions and road closures in the region today.

A red heavy rain warning remains in place until early tomorrow morning for Marlborough and Canterbury between Ward and Hanmer and southeast of the Awatere Valley, including the Kaikōura ranges. This has the potential to affect State Highway 1 on the east coast.

Orange heavy rain warnings are also in place for Marlborough about and north of Blenheim, and Tasman District about and west of Motueka.

Meanwhile, an operation to rescue a person trapped in their car in floodwaters in Lyford, near Hanmer Springs has been successful.

St John was called to the scene about 3.30am and said firefighters were working to rescue the person.

In an update just before 8am fire officials said the occupant was rescued about 7am.

They said their Specialist Water Rescue Team members were now responding to an incident on the Inland Kaikoura Road, where two vehicles were reported to have crashed about 6.40am.

In an update just before 9am police advised the the Inland Kaikoura Road was now closed.

"Cribb Creek has burst its banks and Cribb Creek Bridge is unsafe to drive along.

"Stay home if it's not necessary to travel."

Elsewhere, the wild weather has closed several highways, and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says further disruption is expected today.

Amid the bad weather, the Kaikōura District Council urges people to postpone travel plans to area.

The district is under a red level rain warning and it’s expected to last for 36 to 48 hours bringing 250 up to 600mm of rain, primarily to the Inland Range.

The council says its Civil Defence team has been working since Sunday afternoon to understand the potential impacts as well as doing all possible advance mitigation.

It warned of rising waterways, slippery road conditions, surface flooding and slips.

"If you see rising water, act immediately and move to higher ground. Floodwater can carry debris.

"We ask you to take care, do not travel unless it is strictly necessary and take care on roads at all times. Please reconsider postponing your travel plans for 48 hours during these school holidays."



As at 7.15am NZTA said the following highways were closed:

State Highway 6 - Whataroa to Harihari, West Coast, because of strong winds

State Highway 6 - Haast to Fox Glacier, West Coast, because of fallen trees

State Highway 8 - Fairlie to Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Basin, because of snow and ice

NZTA also said the bad weather was likely to affect:

State Highway 1 - Picton to Kaikoura

State Highway 63 - Renwick to Saint Arnaud

State Highway 62 - Spring Creek to State Highway 6 junction

State Highway 6 - Blenheim to Nelson

State Highway 60 - Motueka to Collingwood

NZTA says road users should drive to the conditions, expect weather hazards, and be prepared for road closures at short notice. With bad weather also affecting North Canterbury and the West Coast, travel in these regions may also be affected.