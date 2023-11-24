Peters and Seymour share Deputy PM, Cabinet roles revealed

Winston Peters and David Seymour will share the role of Deputy Prime Minister for the first time in New Zealand’s political history.

In a highly unorthodox arrangement, Peters will take the deputy role for the next 18 months. He will then be replaced by Act leader Seymour for the second half of the coalition Government’s three-year term.

The NZ First leader has also snared the coveted role of Foreign Affairs Minister – a role Peters has filled in previous administrations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with deputy Winston Peters (left) and Act leader David Seymour at Parliament today. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this morning unveiled the Cabinet line-up at Parliament. There are 20 ministers including 14 from National, three from Act and three from NZ First.

Nicola Willis will be Minister of Finance, Brooke van Velden will be Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety and Shane Jones will be Minister for Regional Development.

There will be five ministers from National, two from ACT and one from New Zealand First outside Cabinet.

Act and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary.

In one high-profile coalition deal casualty, National has abandoned its policy to repeal the foreign buyers residential property ban - that is a significant win for Peters.

However, Luxon says tax cuts are scheduled to kick in from July 1 next year.

Luxon says the new Government “will manage a strong economy that will ease the cost of living and deliver tax relief, restore law and order, deliver better public services and strengthen democracy”.

Yesterday, 40 days after election day, talks concluded and Luxon announced a deal that will enable the three parties to form a government.

The centre-right National Party won the largest share of votes in the October 14 general election but needed the support of both right-wing Act and populist NZ First parties to form a majority government.

Act leader David Seymour (left), National's Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peters arrive for the announcement at Parliament this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

The new government has agreed to proceed with Act’s policy to address principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The agreement includes a pledge to introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on existing Act policy and support it to a Select Committee “as soon as practicable”.

The agreement does not mention a public referendum on the matter, as Act had proposed.

The agreement also includes pledges to remove co-governance from the delivery of public services, as all three parties had campaigned, along with instruction that public services be provided on the basis of need rather than race.

Other policies include restoring referendum requirements to introduce Māori wards and repealing the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022.

Luxon on tax package, no foreign buyers tax

“The tax package will continue to be funded through a combination of spending reprioritisation and additional revenue measures," Luxon said.

"However, as part of National’s agreement with New Zealand First, the proposed foreign buyer tax will no longer go ahead. Policy changes will help offset the loss of revenue from that change. National’s fiscal plan also had buffers which give confidence that tax reduction can still be funded responsibly."

The National-Act agreement says: "The parties have agreed to no ongoing commitment to income tax changes, including threshold adjustments, beyond those to be delivered in 2024."

It adds: "“The coalition parties have adopted ACT’s policy to speed up the rate at which interest deductibility for rental properties is restored ."That is a commitment to restore mortgage interest deductibility for rental properties with a 60 per cent deduction in 2023/24, 80 per cent in 2024/25, and 100 per cent in 2025/26.

The National-Act agreement also says that the concepts of Act's income tax policy "are considered as a pathway to delivering National’s promised tax relief, subject to no earner being worse off than they would be under National’s plan."