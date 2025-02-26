'Physical contact' complaint against ACC boss seconded to Health NZ

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

Health NZ says it was not told that a top ACC official seconded to help out was the subject of a complaint about "physical contact with co-workers".

It was previously reported that John Bennett had been headhunted by Health Commissioner Lester Levy as strategic advisor to the interim chief executive.

Bennett, ACC's deputy chief executive system commissioning and performance, who had only been in that role since September was seconded for a fixed-term until the end of June.

In response to questions over the complaint against him, ACC confirmed that its deputy chief executive people and culture received written communication in mid December "raising concerns about Bennett's physical contact with co-workers".

"ACC chief executive Megan Main was made aware of the concerns and that they had been addressed.

"Action was immediately taken in response to the concern and no further concerns have been formally raised.

"As the matter had been addressed, it was not raised with Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora (HNZ)."

Since the complaint was an employment-related matter, ACC was unable to provide further details.

ACC also confirmed an account by staff members that Bennett appeared shirtless during a video call in January.

"Mr Bennett stated he was unaware that the laptop's video camera was on and immediately rectified the situation."

The spokesperson said it agreed to Bennett's secondment at the request of Health NZ's commissioner "as his input will benefit both HNZ and ACC".

A spokesperson for Health New Zealand said its interim chief executive, Dr Dale Bramley, had not been aware of any of the issues raised in the media query and spoke to the chief executive of ACC immediately after receiving the query.

"The two chief executives also had a discussion last week concerning the short-term secondment and no issues were raised during that engagement. We therefore refer all further inquiries to ACC as the employer."

John Bennett declined to comment to RNZ.