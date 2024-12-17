Pig collector charged over Coromandel shootings

Stuart Edmondson. Image: RNZ

A man charged with murder and attempted murder over a double shooting in Coromandel has pleaded not guilty at a court in Hamilton.

Stuart Edmondson, 77, appeared before Justice Muir in the High Court today and was supported by about a dozen people in the public gallery.

Kevin Mark Mabbott died about 2pm at Waiau on The 309 Road, and Aaron Buckland was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital with a gunshot wound on December 13.

The accused was taken into custody later that day.

Edmondson is known to have kept more than 100 pigs and was the subject of an RNZ documentary in 2018.

Judge Muir ordered Edmondson to remain in custody until his next appearance in February.