Police appeal over young boy missing for three weeks

Photo: Supplied / Police

Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy missing in Auckland for almost three weeks.

TJ, also known as Riona, was last seen in the Māngere area on 11 April.

In a statement, police said he was believed to be somewhere in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, or the wider Auckland area.

"But we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts.

Photo: Supplied / Police

"Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights TJ to contact Police as soon as possible on 111."

Police asked that anyone with further information on his whereabouts contact police on 105 and quote file number 240413/2337.