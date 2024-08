Police arrest every member of Christchurch gang

Some of the drugs seized as police. Photo: Police

Police say they arrested every patched member of the Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros yesterday in a series of raids targeting the gang.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said millions of dollars in illicit drugs were seized after police executed about 70 warrants as part of the eight-month investigation, dubbed Operation Avon.

In total, 29 warrants were executed on addresses and more than 40 on vehicles, predominately in the Christchurch area, with a handful in Auckland.

About 5kg of class A drugs were seized, along with 11 firearms, ammunition, and about $250,000 in cash.

Forty warrants executed on vehicles. Photo: Police

Eighteen men aged between 18 and 55 were arrested and have been charged, including every patched Comancheros Christchurch member.

As part of enforcement activity police have also restrained $1.9 million dollars of assets, consisting of an Auckland property and 11 vehicles.

The Christchurch chapter of the Comancheros became a priority target of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), supported by Canterbury police, as their brazen alleged offending spread across New Zealand.

“Early on, our investigation identified significant drug offending involving the Class A controlled drugs methamphetamine and cocaine, and extensive money laundering,” says Thomson.

“Class A drugs cause untold harm and misery in our communities and the impact on families is intolerable.

About $250,000 in cash was seized. Photo: Police

“These groups have no hesitation in peddling drugs and accumulating vehicles and property, with no regard for the destruction they cause in everyday New Zealanders’ lives.

“We have no doubt that this disruption of the Comanchero gang will have a positive impact on the drug supply chain across the country.”

Police allege the gang organised for drugs and cash to be relayed between Auckland and Christchurch every few weeks.

Thomson said over a million dollars’ worth of drugs at wholesale value were believed to have been moved between the North and South Islands, which police will allege at prosecution equates to more than $15 million street value.

The 18 men have made a first appearance at court in Christchurch and Auckland. Charges include participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Eleven firearms were taken in the raids. Photo: Police

Further charges, including money laundering and drug dealing charges, are being considered ahead of future appearances.

“NZ police is committed to putting an end to the harm organised criminal groups perpetuate across New Zealand,” says Thomson.

“Operation Avon is holding those responsible to account following a meticulous investigation and coordinated response.

“Pivotally, arresting every member of the chapter will put an end to their unwanted presence in our Christchurch community.”