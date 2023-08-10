Police believe missing teen 'victim of foul play'

Police believe Jayden Mamfredos-Nair has been the victim of foul play. Photo: NZ Police

Police have launched a homicide inquiry as they search for a missing Auckland teenager who was last seen in April.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill addressed media at Birdwood Reserve in the Ranui-Massey-Swanson area to update efforts to find Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, 19.

Members of Mamfredos-Nair’s family joined police for the press conference, some of them in tears.

The teenager was last seen by friends and family on April 21 at 8.45pm and was reported missing from Massey three days later.

“Since that time Jayden has not been seen by his family and friends it is of great concern to them and police. Since he has been missing he has had his 20th birthday,” McNeill said.

“Police have kept an open mind throughout the investigation but as time has gone by concerns have grown.”

McNeill said the investigation team had spoken to a lot of people since, and search warrants had been executed in West and North Auckland.

“Evidence leads me to believe we are investigating a homicide and Jayden is a victim of foul play.”

McNeill said the missing teen’s family was with him today and coming to terms with what had happened to their boy.

”We need to find Jayden and provide some closure to his family.”

McNeill said he wanted to make a fresh appeal to the public.

”We are interested in Jayden’s movement on this street at this location.”

Mamfredos-Nair was on Lincoln Rd at a gas station 45 minutes before he was seen at the reserve, McNeill said.

He met two associates at the location, got into a vehicle and that is the last time anybody had seen him, McNeill said.

“They are not cooperating with the police.”

The vehicle was a 2022 late model Black Toyota Hilux, he said.

For those people who might know about Jayden’s disappearance, McNeill asked them to forget allegiances to the gang and to contact police on 105, or anonymously on Crime Stoppers.

He then a read a statement on behalf of the family.

“We the family of Jayden are deeply concerned and distraught over the disappearance.

“Jayden is a cherished member of our family.

“Our hearts ache with worry and we are desperately seeking a safe return for him.

“Please help us bring our boy home.”

McNeill said police had formally launched a homicide investigation.