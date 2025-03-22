Police investigating after jetboating death

Ruamāhanga River, Wairarapa. Photo: Facebook/Aaron Wright

A man has died while jetboating on the Ruamāhanga River in the Wairarapa region.

Police said they received reports of a unresponsive jet boat passenger in his 20s at 4.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Lees Pakaraka Rd, Te Ore Ore.

The man later died at the scene.

Police were investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner.

Maritime NZ principal advisor Vince Cholewa said they were supporting police who were leading the investigation.

He said "no next decisions have been made".