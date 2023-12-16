Police investigating fatal shooting in Lower Hutt

One person has died - and another has critical injuries - after a serious incident in Wellington’s Lower Hutt.

Police officers have converged on a property on George St, Stokes Valley, with the Herald being told it involved a shooting at the property in the early hours of this morning.

The Herald was told one person is dead. It is understood another has been injured.

Police have erected a blue tent near a house.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said emergency teams were called to a home on George St just after 2am.

"One person was located deceased at the scene, and a second person received critical injuries," Ryan said.

A "heightened" police presence is now in the area, while officers also carry out a scene examination.

Police are investigating the death, Ryan said.