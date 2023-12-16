Saturday, 16 December 2023

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lower Hutt

    One person has died - and another has critical injuries - after a serious incident in Wellington’s Lower Hutt.

    Police officers have converged on a property on George St, Stokes Valley, with the Herald being told it involved a shooting at the property in the early hours of this morning.

    The Herald was told one person is dead. It is understood another has been injured.

    Police have erected a blue tent near a house.

    Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said emergency teams were called to a home on George St just after 2am.

    "One person was located deceased at the scene, and a second person received critical injuries," Ryan said.

    A "heightened" police presence is now in the area, while officers also carry out a scene examination.

    Police are investigating the death, Ryan said.

     

