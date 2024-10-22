Police involved as staffer quits top school over online activity

Photo: Screenshot / Google Maps

A police investigation is underway after a staff member at one of the country's most prestigious schools resigned over "inappropriate online activity".

The staff member, who was involved with football and boarding, admitted to the activity, King's College confirmed on Monday, and believed he had been engaging with a minor.

"The staff member has resigned today with immediate effect," a statement from the school said.

The school notified police, and contacted parents and guardians on Monday night, asking them to talk with their child if they had any concerns.

Boarding students were also notified, and pastoral care services were ready to provide support, the school said.

On Monday, King's College said the inappropriate online activity did not involve any King's College student, and it was not aware of any student involvement.

This was the first time it had been notified of any concerns relating to the staff member's behaviour, it said.

Selwyn College principal Sheryll Ofner said on Tuesday before working at King's College, the man had briefly been a contractor at Selwyn College in 2021.

The man had worked at Selwyn in a "limited capacity", she said.

"Given that there is an ongoing investigation, we will be co-operating with the police if required.

"Any further media comment at this time would be inappropriate."

A police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway after a complaint was received by Counties Manukau police on Monday.

"Due to the nature of the complaint and the early stages of the investigation no further comment can be made."

The Ministry of Education revealed it has not been asked by the school for help.

King's College declined to give further comment on Tuesday due to the police investigation.