Police looking for youths after crime spree

Police are hunting a group of youths after a crime spree in Christchurch overnight that included several "serious incidents".

Superintendent Lane Todd. Photo: RNZ

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said in a statement today that early inquiries led police to believe that the incidents are linked.

He said the first offence was reported at 6pm on Tuesday when a vehicle was stolen from outside a gym in Wigram.

Shortly afterwards, four young people threatened to take another person’s vehicle outside a Hornby store.

Then just before 10pm, a 17-year-old man stepped off a bus in Mackworth St, Woolston, when a vehicle described as a Toyota Aqua nearly hit him, Supt Todd said.

One of the offenders got out of the vehicle and confronted the victim and attempted to take his phone.

Around 45 minutes later in Skyhawk Rd, Wigram, a group of young people threatened a member of the public and stole their cell phone and dog.

They then tried to hit the victim with their vehicle, Supt Todd said.

The dog has since been found.

About 4.36am today, a vape shop in Stanmore Rd was burgled. The offenders smashed their way into the store, then fled the scene when officers arrived.

The burglars drove off in "a dangerous manner" and police were not able to pursue the vehicle, Supt Todd said.

While early inquiries indicate that the incidents were linked, Todd said the investigation was continuing.

"We now have a number of officers working to identify and locate the people involved.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will ensure they are held accountable for their dangerous and reckless actions which has left a number of victims extremely shaken.

"We will be ensuring they receive Victim Support alongside ongoing police support.

"We have our Scene of Crime Officers carrying out forensic examinations at the relevant scenes and of vehicles of interest that have been located."