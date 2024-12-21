Police negotiators at Blenheim house

Photo: ODT files

A negotiation team is at a house in Blenheim where a man with a gun is holding a person hostage, police say.

Police were called to the house in Park Terrace just after 5pm yesterday, Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said, after a man arrived with a gun.

It was a "family harm related incident".

Two people were originally inside the house. One was able to get to safety, Feltham said, but the other person remained inside with the man, who was known to them.

No one had been injured, he said, and police were focused on the welfare of the people inside.

Neighbours were asked to stay in temporary accommodation last night.

There was no risk to the wider community, police said.

A section of Park Terrace was cordoned off and the public asked to avoid the area.