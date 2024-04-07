Police probe gang links to Hawke's Bay rugby match shooting

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a team van after a Hawke's Bay third division rugby match at Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings on Saturday.

No one was injured, but a photo shared on social media showed a window of the Young Māori Party (YMP) team bus peppered with bullet holes.

In a statement, Hawke's Bay area commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said: "An investigation has been launched after a van was shot driving on Willowpark Road yesterday around 3:30pm.

"Those involved are believed to be gang-linked and the shot appears to have been targeted at an opposing gang."

The statement said there was no risk to the public, and before the shots were fired a "disorder" occurred at a Hawke's Bay rugby club.

Police arrived and separated the parties, Sycamore said.

YMP coach and club captain Guy Taylor told NZME's Hawke's Bay Today newspaper he was in the driver's seat of the van with eight members of his team when they were shot at.

"It's not the first time this sort of thing has happened to us. We weren't expecting it but it doesn't surprise us that this happened.

"I don't know if there is a solution for this sort of thing, this behaviour is becoming more and more common, and it is getting beyond the police to control it."

A witness told media that after a Tamatea Arikinui player was floored by a tackle, young supporters of the team ran out onto the field and pulled out weapons, including knives.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Tamatea Rugby & Sports Club chairperson Stewart Whyte said the club did not support gangs or have association with gangs.

"We refute claims the behaviour of individuals associated with gangs are supporters of Tamatea.

"The incident, which occurred yesterday after the match between Tamatea and YMP, involved gang members who are not associated with Tamatea and are not members of our club.

"Our committee thanks those present who acted quickly to ensure all whānau were safe until police arrived."

"We would like to extend our aroha to YMP for the events that transpired yesterday.

"Tamatea's stance has always been that we are here for rugby and to manaaki our manuhiri."

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.