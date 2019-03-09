Police reinvestigating 62-year-old cold case

Police have confirmed they're reinvestigating the disappearance of a young boy in the eastern Bay of Plenty nearly 62 years ago.

Nine-year-old Peter Boland was last seen near Ōpōtiki on 31 August, 1957.

Peter Boland, from Avondale in Auckland, was visiting a farm in the Waioeka Gorge in Bay of Plenty during the August school holidays.

It's believed police received new information on the case late last year.

The officer in charge, Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto has confirmed police are making inquires into Peter Boland's disappearance.

He said as it was an ongoing investigation he was unable to provide further comment.

The cold case featured on the TVNZ's Sensing Murder programme in March 2017

In that programme Peter Boland's brother Gavin spoke of their mother always believing something bad had happened to her youngest son.

Mr Boland said his brother was an extrovert and confident and also played sport, including rugby league.