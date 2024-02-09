Police search property in relation to 2019 disappearance

Jessica Boyce, 27, was last seen in Renwick, Marlborough, on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Photo : NZ Herald

Police have executed a search warrant in relation to the suspicious disappearance of Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce five years ago.

Officers searched a property in Canvastown today.

"We can confirm the search relates to Operation Largo, the continuing investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Boyce from Renwick in March 2019," police said in a statement.

"The investigation has been active since Jessica disappeared and today’s search is the latest phase of our ongoing inquiries.

"To protect the investigation, we are unable to comment on the nature and outcome of the search.

"Police have kept Jessica’s family up to date with these latest developments, and investigators remained determined to bring justice for Jessica."

Boyce was 27 when she was last seen in the Marlborough town of Renwick on March 19, 2019.

She was seen driving her mother’s red Holden Rodeo ute, which was later discovered parked at the Lake Chalice carpark in the Richmond Ranges on Friday, March 22.

Police initially thought Boyce was a missing person but then upgraded her case to a homicide in October 2020.

Last year, her family begged police to put up a reward in the hopes of flushing out a killer.