Police search for woman after man's body found in home

Police investigating an unexplained death in Ellerslie are seeking sightings of this Kia Rio vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for a woman after a man was found dead at a suburban Auckland property last night.

Police were called to the property on Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie at 7.58pm where a 66-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

“As part of our enquiries, police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Mei Han Chong, 67,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement.

“Mei is described as of Asian descent, small in stature and has short dark grey hair and will likely be wearing glasses. Police will look to issue a photo of Mei as soon as possible.”

Police are at a property in Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie following a report of a man found unresponsive at the address. Photo / Corey Fleming

A police press conference will be held at 4pm today.

Police are also asking for information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the home in East Auckland.

At the house today, police, including forensics staff - including some wearing boiler suits - continued to investigate. An officer was also flying a drone over the property.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in the area today, including a scene guard at the property.

When the Herald visited the scene, there were at least seven police vehicles there.

An officer was also flying a drone over the property, and a police marquee was erected on part of the property around 10.30am.

“Our focus is on establishing the circumstances surrounding the death and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the police spokesperson said.

A scene examination is under way and is expected to take a couple of days.

A woman with cardboard boxes walked into one of the homes cordoned off in the two-unit building.

Neighbours didn’t hear anything unusual last night, but one woman did say police told her a “serious incident” had occurred.

One passerby told the Herald the front unit of the property was only recently on the market and had sold.