Police union wants minister stripped of gun portfolio

Nicole McKee is the Minister responsible for firearms reform. Photo: RNZ

The Police Association wants responsibility for firearms reform taken off ACT Minister Nicole McKee, saying she's a former gun lobbyist and has excluded police from consultation.

McKee says the groups being consulted were "largely ignored" during previous consultation for firearms reform, and the suggestion police have been deliberately excluded shows "a paranoia ill-befitting of the organisation".

She says the firearms registry review has not started yet, and the association will be able to make submissions in later phases of the reforms.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the union's president Chris Cahill raised serious concerns about the consultation process for the government's firearms registry review.

He said the minister had included 17 firearms interest groups in a targeted consultation process for the review, and just other eight groups who may take a differing view.

The association is also not one of them.

"It is our members who are literally in the firing line, combatting the threats posed by criminals all too willing to use firearms. It is police officers and employees who are responsible for administration of the Arms Act and ensuring compliance with this legislation," Cahill wrote.

"Given our lengthy history in promotion of the safety of our members and the protection of the public, we consider our exclusion raises serious concerns about the integrity of the reviews and the independence of the Associate Minister of Justice, Nicole McKee."

Police Association president Chris Cahill wants responsibility handed to the Police Minister. Photo: RNZ

The letter calls on Luxon to step in and demand police be allowed to contribute, and to replace McKee with Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

"We do this not just because Mr Luxon heads this coalition government, but also based on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's definition of the role of Prime Minister in determination of the title and scope of each portfolio, its area of operation and the legislation administered within the portfolio."

The letter lays out the Police Association's history with lobbying for tighter controls on firearms back to the 1990 Aramoana massacre in Dunedin.

"In 2016 the association secured a select committee hearing into firearms laws - a process driven by police officers' testimony to criminals increasingly arming themselves and being willing to pull the trigger.

"Despite the committee's clear recommendations for law changes, then Police Minister Paula Bennett, under pressure from a gun lobby headed by Nicole McKee, ignored all significant changes proposed. The changes that should have been made could very well have meant a much different outcome for New Zealand on March 15, 2019."

Cahill told RNZ it was ridiculous to review the firearms registry at this stage.

"It's only one year into a five year project. It clearly is working as it's currently meant to be, and the minister's been briefed on that."

He said McKee had come to Parliament as a gun lobbyist.

"That was what she was elected on. It is what she campaigned on. So we think there needs to be much more independent than any review of firearms reform. And we think the Minister of Police should be involved."

However, McKee - in a written statement - said the consultation was related to the changes to Part 6 of the Arms Act, and she had sought the views of those most likely to be impacted.

"Given they were largely ignored during previous 'consultations' - one of which allowed just three days for select committee consultation - we have been very conscious of giving everyone an opportunity to be heard, and that will include the Police Association," she said. "The consultation we have undertaken so far has involved groups which were set up by the previous Government and the New Zealand Police, among others."

Cahill rubbished the suggestion firearms owner groups had been ignored.

"The last time, there was a select committee hearing. And anyone who wanted to could make a submission to that select committee hearing, and I sat down in the same hearing and saw and listened to COLFO (the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners) making those submissions. So I don't accept that."

He said the government had already changed laws regulating gun clubs, "and they did that without a select committee hearing. So I think the real concern is they're challenging these laws, and they're not seeking consultation as widely as they should".

McKee said the registry review had not yet started, however.

"Mr Cahill complains the Police Association is being left out of consultation in relation to a review of the firearms registry, but that has not yet started. The purpose of a review is to evaluate evidence. This review will do the due diligence which should have been done by the previous Government.

"I understand that Mr Cahill is feeling left out of the process, but he should be reassured by the fact that he, and all New Zealanders, will have an opportunity to make submissions as the four phases of firearm law reform progress through the legislative process.

"Mr Cahill's claims that we have been undertaking 'restricted consultation' and the Police Association has been 'deliberately excluded' demonstrate a paranoia ill-befitting of the organisation he represents."

Cahill took a dim view of that choice of words.

"Well, it's clearly insulting, actually is ignoring people that have genuine concerns," he said.

The union had no faith she would meaningfully include them, he said.

"And then we look at the documents she's put forward in relation to the firearms registry, and it's immature and a childish document, it's got no facts behind it.

"It's something you'd expect to fill out on an online review if you'd stayed at an Airbnb, that's how unprofessional it is. So that gives us no confidence that the minister actually is doing what she should be doing as far as reviewing firearms goes. She's just already got a set agenda in our view."

He said the letter had been sent to the prime minister's office, not to McKee's office. Luxon has not yet responded.

"We accept it's a coalition government, but National can't wash their hands of firearms reform," Cahill said.

"They're the ones that will have to vote for any changes, they need to be right across it. They can't at one stage say they say they want to be tough on crime, they want us to police to crack down on gang members, and then they're going to allow Nicole McKee to run right roughshod with firearms law reform."

"They have to take responsibility."