Polkinghorne trial: Accused quite demanding sexually', witness says

Warning: this story discusses suicide and mental health

A friend and colleague of Pauline Hanna says she confided that her husband Philip Polkinghorne was sexually demanding and "liked her to stay slim."

Polkinghorne, a retired eye surgeon from Auckland, is on trial in the High Court accused of murdering Hanna on Easter Monday in 2021 and staging her death as a suicide.

The defence denies this, saying Polkinghorne found her body that morning after the couple slept in separate bedrooms of their Remuera home.

Clare Thompson, who worked with Hanna at HealthSource before her death, described their friendship when she gave evidence in court today.

"We had a lot to do with each other during those last five years, we worked very closely as colleagues, peers, and became friends," she said.

"We had coffee together and we had the occasional dinner together."

Thompson described Hanna as a high achiever.

"She was immaculately dressed, presented professionally. For Pauline, it was all about the community she served and she wanted to do the best work for the community."

She described one occasion in which Hanna came into her office in tears while Polkinghorne was away in Northland.

"I was in my office and Pauline came to see me, she was very upset and tearful. She had been trying to contact Philip," she said.

"His phone was going to voicemail and she worried he had a romantic relationship with someone and was siphoning money to prepare for a separation."

Thompson said Hanna had seen about $2500 leave her bank account, which Polkinghorne had access to.

"She said Philip had [previously] asked her to sign forms she didn't understand... When she asked what they were before he had become evasive.

"She was worried he was doing something underhanded [and] that she wouldn't be able to access that money."

The court heard Hanna seemed distraught at the thought of Polkinghorne seeing another woman.

"She came to see me a couple of days after and the Northland incident came up again," Thompson said.

"[Hanna told me] that it was nothing new... that Philip always liked women, and while he was away she had broken into his laptop and found a picture of him with another woman."

Polkinghorne's lawyer, Ron Mansfield, KC, asked if Thompson was aware that Hanna and Polkinghorne had both previously participated in group sex.

"Were you aware that prior to [this conversation], sexually their relationship involved partners from outside of their relationship?" he asked.

"No I wasn't," Thompson replied.

"Were you aware of trips to Sydney where they would both participate in group sex?" he continued. "That she would see male sex workers on her own?"

"No," she replied.

Thompson said she and Hanna last met in person for dinner on March 23 in 2021, about two weeks before her death.

"We met at an Italian restaurant down at the waterfront. Pauline spoke to me about how Philip had become quite demanding sexually.

"She said he had taken to coming into her room demanding sex in the morning."

Thompson said she knew the couple slept in different rooms.

"She told me previously they had slept in separate rooms for about two years. She wasn't sure if that was connected with Philip's disinterest, or that he didn't love her.

"She said the relationship wasn't great, but she couldn't see herself on her own. [She] didn't want to be on her own, she wanted to be married. She said they had carved a very nice life for themselves."

Asked to comment on Hanna's eating habits, Thompson said she kept herself on a diet to remain slim.

"She mentioned the fact there was an expectation to stay slim, that Philip liked her to be slim. She was picking at her food and I asked: 'Are you still hungry?' and she said: 'Yes, I'm always hungry'."

Thompson's last communication with Hanna was over text.

"She wished me a happy Easter and that she hoped I was having a relaxing weekend. I responded, but I didn't hear back from her."

Thompson said she understood Hanna and Polkinghorne were in a difficult financial position due to losses at Auckland Eye, where Polkinghorne worked.

"Pauline said during Covid they had lost money... shares in Auckland Eye, and that was increasing Philip's stress.

"She had bought [clothes] and Philip was upset, he [told her] she wasn't to go spending money on her own. Pauline said while she had access to her own money, she was restricted in what she would spend."

Margaret White, another friend of Hanna who worked with her at the Counties Manukau DHB, said she once received an alarming text from Hanna.

"The year before, she had messaged me. [We were] working on something for the next day: 'Sorry I can't work on it today, Philip's become beastly'," she recalled.

"She was very upset... She wanted me to know that if anything happened, and I just remember those words and thinking 'Oh, heavens above'. No indication during the call that he was being physical with her, but it was clear that he'd become enraged."

White said Hanna and Polkinghorne's relationship was inconsistent.

"He would disappear, and she would say to me 'He's gone'," White said.

"Then he'd return and he'd be loving and she'd be unbelievably forgiving... When they were good Pauline was so happy, but it didn't last."

She also described Polkinghorne's sexual demands on his wife.

"She commented that she felt old and actually not attractive enough for her husband to want to be with her and only her," White said.

"She remarked on a number of occasions that he expected [sex] every morning. She would say she would just lie back and just pretend she was sleeping. Then he would bring her marmalade on toast."

White said she knew Hanna had participated in group sex with Polkinghorne on one occasion, but believed she was not a willing participant.

"She indicated on this occasion that he expected her to partake so she drank a bottle of wine and went along with it," she told the court.

"I didn't think it was good for her. I thought she deserved better."

The jury entering the property from a side entrance. Photo: RNZ

Jurors visit Remuera home

The jury has visited the multimillion-dollar house where Pauline Hanna was found dead.

Jurors walked through the two-storey house, directed by Sergeant Christian Iogha, who testified last week. There were strict instructions that no questions be asked, and no oral evidence be given. Court security and the registrar joined them.

The jury entered through the entranceway where Hanna's body was found, before turning left to go upstairs to the guest bedroom and ensuite, and then progressing through to the master bedroom on the right side of the house.

They would then turn downstairs, following the route defence says Polkinghorne took on Easter Monday morning into the kitchen and dining area, which was dressed with a vase of yellow roses on the table.

In a last-minute request, the jury also viewed the laundry of the house, where damp sheets were found in the dryer during scene examination.

The group did not tour the garden, which was obscured by thick, well-trimmed hedges. The visit lasted about half an hour.

After the jury exited the house, a second group walked through the property, made up of Crown prosecutors Alysha McClintock, Brian Dickey and Pip McNabb, Defence counsel Rob Mansfield KC and his junior, Harrison Smith, and Judge Justice Graham Lang and his assistant.

Media were not allowed inside the house, but were given permission to cover the visit from the public street.

The trial continues on Monday.

