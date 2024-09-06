Polkinghorne trial: Pathologist would have ruled death suicide

Philip Polkinghorne is on trial for the murder of his wife Pauline Hanna. Photo: RNZ

A forensic pathologist called by the defence in the murder trial of an Auckland eye surgeon, said he would have concluded Pauline Hanna's was a suicide if he was responsible for the case.

Polkinghorne is on trial at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of his wife, Hanna.

The defence's case rests on Hanna having ended her own life, while the Crown argues the scene was staged after a violent strangulation.

Dr Stephen Cordner, an Australian forensic pathologist, was called by the defence to give evidence in the trial earlier this week and his evidence continued on Friday.

Cordner said there was "no evidence" to support Hanna's death had been a homicide or due to manual strangulation.

If someone had been strangled by another person, Cordner said more often than not, there would be additional injuries to the body which indicated an assault.

"That doesn't seem to be the case here," Cordner said.

During cross-examination by Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock, there was a focus on the injuries Hanna was found with.

One of the injuries was a bruise to the skull which earlier in the trial Crown pathologist Dr Kilak Kesha, said was caused either by something hitting her head or her head hitting something.

Corner agreed with this but said the bruise didn't confirm whether there had been an assault or if there was some other cause.

There was also an injury on Hanna's nose, which McClintock questioned Cordner on.

Cordner said this injury could have been caused after death, along with bruises found on Hanna's right arm.

The trial continues.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.