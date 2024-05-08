Ponsonby shooter son of renowned film-maker

Images of Hone Kay-Selwyn were released by police during the early stages of their investigation. Photo: Supplied / Police

The gang member police believe shot and killed a man in central Auckland at the weekend is understood to be the the son of famed Māori film-maker Don Selwyn.

RNZ has made contact with Hone Kay-Selwyn's whānau, who refused to comment, saying: "Don told us, in time of raru (conflict), when the media call, say 'no comment'. So 'no comment'."

Robert Horne was shot by the 31-year-old Killer Beez gang member on Sunday night while leaving a car on Ponsonby Road.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a rural property in Taupō on Tuesday.

Don Selwyn Photo: NZ Arts Foundation

Horne's family have said on social media the 33-year-old's body is now home at Parawera Marae, with whānau welcome to attend a service there this evening.

Police say at this stage they believe the two men did not know each other.