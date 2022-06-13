Poto Williams loses Police portfolio; Mallard, Faafoi depart

Poto Williams has been changed out of her Police portfolio in a Cabinet reshuffle sparked by the departures of Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Faafoi had decided to leave Parliament to spend time with his family as his son starts school.

He had said he wanted to leave at the last election but Ardern had asked him to stay on. He would be greatly missed, she said,

Mallard would also stand down in August. He will be taking a diplomatic post in Europe.

He had been a MP for 35 years and Speaker for five years. Mallard had told Ardern he wanted to transition out of the role over this term.

Poto Williams.

New MPs Dan Rosewarne and Soraya Peke-Mason will replace Faafoi and Mallard from the Labour list.

Adrian Rurawhe would be put forward as Mallard's replacement. Kiri Allan would take on the Justice role from Faafoi and associate role in Finance.

Michael Wood would take on Immigration. Willie Jackson would take over Broadcasting.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan would now move into Cabinet, retaining her current roles.

Labour whip Kieran McAnulty would become a minister outside of Cabinet.

Duncan Webb would replace McAnulty as Chief Whip.

Williams loses Police portfolio

Poto Williams has been changed out of her Police portfolio. Ardern said they had agreed the focus had been lost.

Williams was a "capable" minister but change was required. She would take on Conservation and disability issues, Ardern said.

Ardern said they both agreed the focus of where the Police portfolio "needed to be" was lost.

She had presided over large increase in police workforce, but along with other reforms they "need to get back to basics".

When Williams was appointed it was a different environment with the AOS and culture change. She was the right fit then but the culture had now changed.

Chris Hipkins will be the new Police Minister. He will co-lead a youth justice team to inquire about recent spikes in offending.

To free him up, a significant part of his Education portfolio will go to Associate Minister Jan Tinetti.

Dr Ayesha Verrall would take on Covid-19 and Research and Innovation.

Public Housing, Building and Construction would now come under Megan Woods.

These changes acknowledged the two departing colleagues along with a nod to the future, Ardern said.

Trevor Mallard. Photo: NZ Herald

A more comprehensive review would take place at the beginning of next year, Ardern said.

On Mallard's recent controversy at the Wellington protest, Ardern said at the last election he had stated that over this term he wanted someone else to move into his role.

It was not brought forward due to pressure he was under, she said. He had a hard job "exacerbated" by other issues but those were not the reasons, she said.

Ardern did not consider it to be an "overwhelming" reshuffle, she said.

Asked about implications for the TVNZ-RNZ merger, Ardern said Faafoi had done a huge amount of work in this area. That agenda would continue.

Ardern said she believed although Faafoi intended to leave, his heart was in the job.

The Immigration reset was significant, made even more so by the border closure. Now that and broadcasting were largely delivered there was some closure allowing him to stand down.

Asked about Hipkins being overloaded with work, Ardern said much of the Education portfolio would now be with Tinetti.

Mallard role 'deeply satisfying'

"On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August," Trevor Mallard said in a statement.

"I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times by the House as a presiding officer. It has always been interesting and mainly deeply satisfying.

"I informed the Prime Minister in 2020 that I would prefer to move on during this term of Parliament. I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow me and to deputise for me extensively both in and outside the House. He has done a superb job.

"I won't be commenting further on my future role at this stage, but announcements will be made when appropriate."

Kris Faafoi. Photo: RNZ

Faafoi - 'an honour' to serve New Zealanders

Faafoi has thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege of serving as a Minister in her government.

"It's been an honour to serve New Zealanders as a Minister and as a Member of Parliament, but it is right for me to give more time to my family and for opportunities that allow that," Faafoi said in a statement.

"I am the father of George, Fred and Theo who say they want to see more of their Dad, which is something I think is a reasonable ask.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister about my wishes at the last election, and we had a more recent conversation the end of the last school holidays. I thank her for being supportive and allowing me to call time on my political career. I remain in awe of her strength and leadership.

"While I leave as a List MP, I did serve 10 years as the Labour Member of Parliament for Mana, I wish to thank and acknowledge the people of Mana for backing me for a decade. It was rewarding, challenging and a privilege that I never took for granted.

"As a Minister I responded to states of emergency, introduced Market Studies, cracked down on loan sharks, managed border settings during COVID-19 and set up Public media to succeed in the future.

"I first arrived at Parliament as a Press Gallery reporter, I've been a staffer, MP, whip, and a Minister. It is fair to say I've seen many aspects of Parliament first hand and I will truly miss the energy and the people.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but it is the right time. I look back at the last 12 years with pride and I look forward to the years ahead with new challenges, and most importantly more time with my family."