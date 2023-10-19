Property searched in hunt for missing teen

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair has been missing for six months. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Officers are searching a property at Dairy Flat near Auckland as they ramp up inquiries into the disappearance of missing Massey man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Mamfredos-Nair was aged 19 when he was reported missing on 24 April.

In August, police said they were treating his disappearance as a homicide inquiry.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said on Thursday that police have begun executing a search warrant at an address in Dairy Flat in the hopes of locating his body.

"New information had led the investigation team to an address on Young Access Road, which is currently occupied by members of the Head Hunters gang," he said in a statement.

"There will be an increased number of police in the Dairy Flat area while this search warrant is conducted.

"However, we can confirm there is no risk to the public in relation to this."

Officers remained committed to bringing a resolution to Mamfredos-Nair's family, he said.

He was confident of making arrests "in the near future", however, police were still appealing for information.

"It has now been almost six months since Jayden was reported missing and we know that there are people in our community who know what happened to him," McNeill said.

"As time goes on and allegiances change, we urge those with information to come forward anonymously."

At a briefing in August, McNeill said Mamfredos-Nair was last seen in Birdwood Reserve on Birdwood Road in Swanson at 8.45pm on 21 April.