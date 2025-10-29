Proposed transport changes to reduce 'unnecessary costs'

Less frequent Warrant of Fitness checks are one of the proposed transport changes from the government. Photo: Getty Images

Changes to the Warrant of Fitness (WoF) system for vehicles are being considered by the government, including less frequent inspections for some vehicles.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the government is continuing its "bold work programme" to modernise transport rules, and public consultation has opened on three areas.

Proposed changes include less frequent WoF inspections for some light vehicles, a simplification of heavy vehicle requirements and new safety features for imported vehicles.

"These changes are about increasing our transport system's productivity and safety. The current rules are riddled with outdated or nonsensical requirements which create unnecessary burdens for Kiwis," Bishop said.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said the WoF and Certificate of Fitness A (CoF A) reviews were a commonsense opportunity to modernise the country's vehicle inspection approach.

"New Zealand currently has one of the most frequent regimes globally. We want to make sure we're not placing unnecessary costs or time pressures on Kiwis, while still keeping everyone safe on the road," Meager said.

"We're looking at how other jurisdictions handle this. For example, Europe checks light vehicles every two years, and most states in Australia and provinces in Canada only require a WOF when the vehicle changes ownership, or when a defect is identified."

Under the proposed changes, the first WoF for new light vehicles would be issued for four years. Vehicles between four and 10 years old would be required to get a new WoF every two years, while those older than 10 years would still need a yearly inspection.

Light vehicles include cars, motorcycles, vans, people-movers, trailers, taxis and rideshares.

"A simplification of heavy vehicle requirements is also on the table. This includes reviewing whether 50MAX trucks permits and the display of "H" signs is still needed. We're also looking at more efficient options to update key log truck code of practice, to reduce red tape and make it easier for industry to comply," Bishop said.

The government was also investigating the case for mandating additional safety features in most vehicles entering New Zealand's fleet, such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Support systems, and Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems.

Motor Trade Association (MTA) chief executive Lee Marshall said the Association agreed it was time the WoF was reviewed to make sure it was fit for purpose.

"Whether the WoF is fit for purpose has been a talking point in the industry for years. We'll be encouraging all businesses to have their say on the proposals, whether through MTA or direct to government. This is an important conversation to have," he said.